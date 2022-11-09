Denver (NC) bank robbed; 2 Charlotte men arrested

Two Charlotte men were arrested in connection to a bank robbery in Denver. Investigators are searching for a third suspect.

Jaylen Shamari Rowell, 24, and Christopher D’Michah Tarrant, 28, were both charged in connection to a robbery that occurred at the State Employees Credit Union on N.C. Highway 73 on Monday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Rowell and Tarrant are charged with felony robbery with a firearm, nine counts of second-degree kidnapping and possession of stolen goods, the sheriff’s office said.

Rowell and an accomplice are accused of ordering the bank’s employees and customers on the floor at gunpoint, the sheriff’s office said. The accomplice jumped the counter and began taking money from several cash drawers, the sheriff’s office said.

Tarrant is believed to have been the driver of the getaway car, the sheriff’s office said. The men fled the scene in a black SUV traveling west on N.C. Highway 73, the sheriff’s office said.

Rowell was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $230,000 secured bond. Tarrant is being held at the Gaston County Jail under a $1,225,000 secured bond.