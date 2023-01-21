Denver man charged with multiple sex crimes

A Denver man was arrested Friday on multiple sexual offenses involving a minor in Lincoln County, according to the Lincoln County Sherriff’s Office.

Todd Devon Speight, 48, is charged with three counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and three counts of child abuse by a sexual act on a child, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

On Dec. 13, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office received a report in connection to sexual assault involving a child, the sheriff’s office said.

The reporting party informed officers that the juvenile female told the reporting party that she was sexually abused in the past. An interview was set up at the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center where it was disclosed the reported assaults began approximately six years ago. The victim was known by the suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

Speight was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $375,000 secured bond. Speight is scheduled for a first appearance in Lincoln County District Court on Monday, the sheriff’s office said.