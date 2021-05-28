Defense, state rest in Minton double murder trial; closing arguments set for Tuesday

The trial of Daniel Minton moved one step closer to a conclusion Friday as both the defense and state rested their cases.

Minton, 22, of Lenoir, is charged with the murders of 18-year-old Branique McKnight and 20-year-old Janarion Knox in Hickory in August 2017.

Superior Court Judge Gregory Horne released the jury shortly after 11 a.m. Friday and said court would resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

He cited the need to review jury instructions with the attorneys, the length of closing arguments and the long holiday weekend as reasons for pushing the closing arguments to Tuesday.

Hickory police investigator Shanna Hudson, who began her testimony on Thursday and finished it Friday, was the final witness called.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Minton also testified this week. He told the jury he shot McKnight and Knox in self-defense because they were attempting to rob him during a marijuana deal.

He also acknowledged getting rid of the weapon and burning the clothes he was wearing at the time because he was afraid.

Prosecutor Brittany Pinkham said other witnesses disputed Minton’s account and said it was Minton who was in the process of robbing the two men who were shot and killed.