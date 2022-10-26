Defense attorneys seek 5-year sentence for former CEO who embezzled millions from Hickory branch of German company

A Taylorsville woman who embezzled more than $15 million from her former company is citing the lingering impact of childhood abuse in her bid for leniency.

Donna Osowitt Steele, 53, is set to be sentenced Nov. 3.

She pleaded guilty in January and acknowledged misdirecting millions of dollars from TIGRA USA, a German-based tool company with an affiliate in Hickory, for her own use while serving as CEO.

Steele has already agreed to pay restitution and faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Steele’s attorneys are asking for a sentence well below the maximum: five years in prison followed by supervised release.

Steele’s attorneys argued in a sentencing memorandum filed this week that a relatively lenient sentence is appropriate given Steele's traumatic experiences coupled with an unhealthy working environment at TIGRA.

Steele suffered sexual abuse at the hand of a violent, abusive father who once held a knife to her throat and who “killed the family dog by bashing it against an interior wall in their house,” according to the sentencing memo.

Those early experiences left Steele with feelings of worthlessness and self-loathing. She compensated by attempting to gain acceptance from others through gifts, according to the memo.

During her 20s, Steele became addicted to drugs, spent time in a psychiatric institution and committed several crimes of theft and passing bad checks. She was sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison for cashing business checks for personal use, according to the memo.

Shortly after leaving prison and while on supervised release, Steele began working for TIGRA, the company where she would work for more than 20 years and would eventually become CEO.

The attorneys also faulted elements of the company culture.

Early in her time with the company, owner Helge Motzer told Steele to end her involvement with a prison ministry she had been volunteering with to avoid drawing attention to the company’s recent hiring of a felon, an action which removed a key support for Steele, according to the sentencing memo.

The attorneys also described the corporate environment at TIGRA as one where “drinking was the company sales strategy” and company meetings were held at a nude spa in Germany where Steele “was often the brunt of sexual jokes and other uncomfortable interactions,” according to the sentencing memo.

Steele was adept at working in that environment, receiving promotions and bringing in an excess of $10 million a year in sales. At the same time, her attorneys argued, the atmosphere brought out her worst tendencies.

“Her past history of embezzlement was a bad mix with the relative lack of audit or financial controls at the company,” according to the sentencing memo. “And Donna’s psychological need to obtain validation through material possessions and buying things for others was a very bad mix with the corporate culture that blurred the lines between personal and business expenses.”

TIGRA CEO Bernd Motzer had not responded to an email asking for comment on the claims about the company contained in the sentencing memo as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.

A dozen people, many of them family members, submitted letters of support for Steele, pointing to the positive impact she had on their lives and saying she had taken responsibility for her actions.

Steele’s therapist, Heather Herman, wrote that Steele has been undergoing therapy and taking medication for post-traumatic stress disorder and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder since February and that Steele “has shown significant progress toward her treatment goals and her prognosis is good.”

Representatives of Forgiven Ministry, the prison ministry Steele worked with after her federal incarceration in the 1990s, also vouched for her.

“I feel that out of this situation there is a changed woman who will take the ashes of her life and turn them into a productive citizen that will give hope and wisdom to those who make wrong choices,” ministry founder Scottie Barnes wrote.

Barnes wrote that Steele has been active with the ministry this year, helping to write a Bible study for women in prison among other work. Steele has been paid for at least some of that work, Barnes wrote.

Barnes added that she hopes that Steele will come and work for the ministry once she completes her sentence in the embezzlement case.

The letters of support and sentencing memo are the clearest articulation yet of Steele’s side of the embezzlement case which first came to light in late 2021.

Others who knew Steele, including several who worked under her at TIGRA, wrote letters condemning her as a liar and master manipulator.

The letters said Steele instructed an employee to hide financial documents from the German owners on at least one occasion and would make a point of hiring young, impressionable people who she felt she could more easily control.