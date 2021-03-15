Defendant rejects plea in murder case; trial set for January

A Hickory man charged in the oldest active murder prosecution in Catawba County is set to go to trial next January after rejecting a plea deal Monday.

Demarcus Kashaun Pollard, 29, is charged with the murder of Lancelot Ellison.

Pollard has been in jail since June 2015.

On Monday, Pollard appeared in court to reject a plea deal that would have given him a sentence range of between roughly seven years and more than nine years.

Pollard’s attorney Scott Matthews said the plea deal would have involved Pollard pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter, second-degree kidnapping and armed robbery.

A trial date was set for January 2022.

“This has been a long time coming,” Matthews said. “He’s been in jail for almost six years and he’s just excited for his possibility to exonerate himself in January.”

Chief Assistant District Attorney Lance Sigmon said the trial was scheduled for January because that time worked with Matthews’ schedule.