Defendant rejects plea in murder case; trial set for January

A Hickory man charged in the oldest active murder prosecution in Catawba County is set to go to trial next January after rejecting a plea deal Monday.
Demarcus Kashaun Pollard, 29, is charged with the murder of Lancelot Ellison.
Pollard has been in jail since June 2015.
On Monday, Pollard appeared in court to reject a plea deal that would have given him a sentence range of between roughly seven years and more than nine years.
Pollard’s attorney Scott Matthews said the plea deal would have involved Pollard pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter, second-degree kidnapping and armed robbery.
A trial date was set for January 2022.
“This has been a long time coming,” Matthews said. “He’s been in jail for almost six years and he’s just excited for his possibility to exonerate himself in January.”
Chief Assistant District Attorney Lance Sigmon said the trial was scheduled for January because that time worked with Matthews’ schedule.
Matthews said he came into the case somewhat late in September 2019 when Pollard had already been incarcerated for more than four years and it was not clear to him why the case had not been tried before then.
He also said the COVID-19 pandemic delayed things as well.
Both Pollard and members of his family have expressed frustration about the case and about Matthews' performance.
“I’ll just say that I understand totally their feelings,” Matthews said. “It has taken far too long. As far as my position, I came along very late in this and I’m getting ready as quickly as I possibly can.”
Pollard is one of three defendants charged in the case.
Statesville resident Tevin Jerome Davis pleaded guilty to several non-murder charges in January. Granite Falls resident Summer Michelle Coleman’s case has not been resolved, District Attorney Scott Reilly said.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.