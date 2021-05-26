Defendant in 2017 double-homicide case testifies in court; he says he acted in self-defense

A defendant in an August 2017 double homicide took the stand on Wednesday.

Daniel Minton, 22, is charged in the murders of Branique McKnight, 18, and Janarion Knox, 20, at Ridgecrest Apartments in Hickory.

Minton testified on Wednesday that he shot the two men in self-defense while purchasing marijuana at the apartment.

Minton said McKnight and Knox both threatened him with guns and attempted to rob him of the money he brought for the deal.

“I had the money in my hand,” Minton said. “In the process of it being in my hand, there was a gun put in my face.”

Minton said he did not give anyone money to hush talk about the deaths, disputing earlier testimony in the case.

Minton did admit to disposing of his gun following the shooting and burning his clothes. He said he did so because he was scared.

Minton rejected a plea deal earlier this month that would have given him a sentence of at least 25 years.

Superior Court Judge Gregory Horne is presiding over the trial.

The case is expected to resume shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday in Catawba County Superior Court.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.