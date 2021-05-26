 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Defendant in 2017 double-homicide case testifies in court; he says he acted in self-defense
0 comments

Defendant in 2017 double-homicide case testifies in court; he says he acted in self-defense

{{featured_button_text}}
052721-hdr-news-murdertrial-p1

Defendant Daniel Jeremiah Minton takes the witness stand in his own defense Wednesday afternoon. Minton is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

 ROBERT C. REED,RECORD

A defendant in an August 2017 double homicide took the stand on Wednesday.

Daniel Minton, 22, is charged in the murders of Branique McKnight, 18, and Janarion Knox, 20, at Ridgecrest Apartments in Hickory.

Minton testified on Wednesday that he shot the two men in self-defense while purchasing marijuana at the apartment.

Minton said McKnight and Knox both threatened him with guns and attempted to rob him of the money he brought for the deal.

“I had the money in my hand,” Minton said. “In the process of it being in my hand, there was a gun put in my face.”

Minton said he did not give anyone money to hush talk about the deaths, disputing earlier testimony in the case.

Minton did admit to disposing of his gun following the shooting and burning his clothes. He said he did so because he was scared.

Minton rejected a plea deal earlier this month that would have given him a sentence of at least 25 years.

Superior Court Judge Gregory Horne is presiding over the trial.

The case is expected to resume shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday in Catawba County Superior Court.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden asks intel team to probe COVID origins

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert