Defendant in 2015 murder enters plea

“Those are the oldest murder cases we have in our district and it is our desire to resolve those as quickly as possible this year,” Reilly said.

He said the cases have been delayed by various circumstances, including the COVID-19 restrictions that disrupted trials for much of 2020.

At a hearing last July, Assistant District Attorney Jamie Adams said Pollard’s case had been delayed twice before: once in 2018 when Pollard’s attorney had to try a separate case and again in 2019 when Pollard asked for and received a new attorney.

Pollard himself rejected a plea agreement in December.

Adams, who was handling the prosecution of the three defendants, recently left Reilly’s office but Reilly said her departure will not delay resolving the cases.

Reilly said the slow process has been vexing.

“For anyone that is associated with this case, there’s a lot of frustration,” Reilly said.

Pollard and members of his family have been vocal about expressing their frustration.

At the July hearing, Pollard told Judge Gregory Hayes that the prosecution's evidence was insufficient and that his attorney Scott Matthews was not listening to him.

In response to Pollard’s assertions, Adams said there was a “huge, sufficient amount of evidence” against him in the case.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.