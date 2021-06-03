Defendant found guilty in double-homicide trial; sentenced to at least 25 years

Daniel Minton, 22, of Lenoir was found guilty on two charges Thursday afternoon in connection with two shooting deaths from nearly four years ago.

After nearly 11 hours of jury deliberation, Minton was found guilty of second-degree murder for the shooting of Janarion Knox, 20, of Hickory. He was also found guilty of voluntary manslaughter for the shooting of Branique McKnight, 18, of Conover. Both were killed at Ridgecrest Apartments in Hickory during what was characterized in court as a drug deal on Aug. 31, 2017.

“I so wish we weren’t here today,” Judge Gregory Horne told the court before sentencing Minton.

Minton was sentenced to a minimum 304 months, just over 25 years, in prison.

Minton did not say anything to the court after he was sentenced.

McKnight’s sister, Aliyah McKnight, spoke to the court Thursday afternoon. She said she wanted everyone to know Branique McKnight wasn’t just a man selling drugs. “He was a father, a brother,” she said. “He had a heart of gold.”

Knox’s father, Carlos Walker, said he is satisfied with the verdict. “I got some closure.”