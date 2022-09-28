Death by distribution among drug charges 23-year-old woman faces; she was arrested by Maiden police

A 23-year-old woman from Lincolnton was arrested on multiple drug charges including death by distribution.

Madison Dare Winslow is charged with death by distribution, four counts of conspiracy to traffic opium or heroin, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver, maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for the use or sale of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, the Maiden Police Department said in a news release.

The death by distribution charge stems from an investigation into an overdose death in Maiden in February, Maiden police said. The name and age of the victim in the death by distribution case will not be released because the victim is a minor, Maiden Police Chief Tracy Ledford said.

Winslow was arrested Sept. 21 by Maiden police officers with assistance from the Lincolnton Police Department.

Winslow is being held on a $160,000 bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 24, according to the Catawba County Who’s in Jail website.