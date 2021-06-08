Damage to crashed patrol vehicle estimated at $5,000

The patrol vehicle involved in a crash last week incurred an estimated $5,000 in damage.

Capt. Aaron Turk with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Michael T. Watkins, who was charged with DWI, was placed on administrative leave immediately following the accident. Watkins is no longer with the sheriff’s office.

The vehicle saw significant damage to the front right side. Turk said the sheriff’s office believes repairs will cost about $5,000. He said there is no official insurance estimate yet.

Turk said the vehicle will likely be repaired and assigned to another deputy.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to Turk, Watkins was with the sheriff’s office for 12 years.

On June 3 around 2 a.m., the N.C. Highway Patrol investigated a single-vehicle collision on Radio Station Road near Long Drive in Newton involving a Catawba County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.

Watkins had picked up his car from a maintenance appointment at the sheriff’s office before the crash, according to the sheriff’s office. From the Catawba County Justice Center to the crash site is about one mile.

Watkins was charged with driving while impaired pending the results of a blood test.

Trooper Jeff Swagger said the wreck is still under investigation.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.