Dallas man charged with kidnapping

A Dallas man has been charged in connection with a kidnapping in Lincoln County, according to a news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department.

Samuel Cole Mosteller, 23, of Dallas, was charged with second degree kidnapping after deputies were dispatched to a possible disturbance near Will’s Food Store at 3687 Gastonia Highway on Jan. 25.

When deputies arrived on the scene they spoke to the victim who said she stopped at the business to put gas in her car. She told officers as she walked toward the entrance to the store, Mosteller came around the corner of the store, grabbed her and forced her into his truck at knifepoint, according to the release.

The 44-year-old victim reported that she was thrown into the truck and the suspect would not let her out. The woman was able to get out of the truck and run into the store when Mosteller walked around to get into the driver’s seat, according to the release.

While in the store, the victim paid for gasoline and returned to her vehicle to find Mosteller pumping her gas. She entered the vehicle and locked the doors.

Mosteller then tried to use a knife to cut the tires as she drove away. The victim sustained minor injuries, according to the release.

Mosteller was taken into custody and ultimately charged by Detective J. Link. He was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under an $18,000 secured bond.