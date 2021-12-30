DA: Not enough evidence to bring charges in Hudson shooting; family, authorities asks witnesses to come forward

After more than two months of investigation, there is insufficient evidence to bring charges in a Hudson shooting that left a Hickory man dead and a Lenoir man injured, District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office announced Thursday.

The shooting in question took place on Thursday, Oct. 15 in the parking lot of a Dollar General in Hudson. Terry Hefner, 44, was killed while Jody Maltba, 33, was hospitalized with injuries. The two men engaged in a shootout in the parking lot as part of an altercation that began on Hickory Boulevard, according to the account provided by authorities.

The DA’s office is asking anyone with information on the case to contact the police.

Hefner’s family is also pleading for any potential witnesses or people with information on the case to come forward.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The family’s reaching out for help for the witnesses or somebody would come forth and put some kind of closure to this for the family,” Terry’s father Ronnie Hefner said.

Family members also said Terry was passionate about contributing to the community. Ronnie Hefner said his son enjoyed taking part in charitable activities while Terry’s daughter Samantha said her father “would have helped anyone.”