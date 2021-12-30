DA: Not enough evidence to bring charges in Hudson shooting; family, authorities asks witnesses to come forward

After more than two months of investigation, there is insufficient evidence to bring charges in a Hudson shooting that left a Hickory man dead and a Lenoir man injured, District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office announced Thursday.
The shooting in question took place on Thursday, Oct. 15 in the parking lot of a Dollar General in Hudson. Terry Hefner, 44, was killed while Jody Maltba, 33, was hospitalized with injuries. The two men engaged in a shootout in the parking lot as part of an altercation that began on Hickory Boulevard, according to the account provided by authorities.
The DA’s office is asking anyone with information on the case to contact the police.
Hefner’s family is also pleading for any potential witnesses or people with information on the case to come forward.
“The family’s reaching out for help for the witnesses or somebody would come forth and put some kind of closure to this for the family,” Terry’s father Ronnie Hefner said.
Family members also said Terry was passionate about contributing to the community. Ronnie Hefner said his son enjoyed taking part in charitable activities while Terry’s daughter Samantha said her father “would have helped anyone.”
She added: “He didn’t deserve it. I hope that no one else has to endure this pain that me and my family have, to have someone robbed of their life so tragically.”
'Never going to turn a deaf ear'
Ronnie Hefner said he heard from authorities that at least one witness did not want to provide information in the case.
Hudson Police Chief Richard Blevins said the department has conducted “extensive interviews with witnesses and everyone has been — for the most part — has been cooperative, have come forward with the information.”
Blevins reiterated that police would still like to hear from anyone who could provide additional insight into the case, saying: “We’re never going to turn a deaf ear to someone that may have relevant information.”