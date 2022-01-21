DA: No charges for Caldwell deputies in fatal shooting

Four Caldwell County deputies will not face charges in a Jan. 14 shooting that left a man dead. Authorities said the suspect was holding two women hostage at the time of the shooting.

The shooting in question took place last week on Terrapin Ridge Lane in Granite Falls.

Officers shot and killed 56-year-old Troy Lee Carter, who they said shot and stabbed his 48-year-old brother-in-law Timothy Lewis Davis to death before holding two women hostage with a knife and gun.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation investigated the shooting while the four deputies — identified by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office as Lt. Ethan Clark, Sgt. Jan Riddle, Cpl. Matthew Haas and deputy Jonathan Ellis — were placed on paid leave.

District Attorney Scott Reilly said he found no basis for charges after speaking with SBI investigators and reviewing body camera footage.

He characterized the officers’ actions as “defense of others.”

“Had they not acted as quickly, as professionally as they did, I’m convinced one of the other persons there on the scene would have been killed,” Reilly said.

Capt. Aaron Barlowe, the public information officer with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, said the deputies would undergo debriefing and would likely be back on duty some time next week.

