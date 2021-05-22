 Skip to main content
DA: Conover double murder trial to start next week
DA: Conover double murder trial to start next week

100820-hdr-news-courtcases-rivera-p2

RECORD FILE: Jordan Alexander Rivera (left) speaks with his attorney Victoria Jayne during a hearing in Catawba County Superior Court in October 2020. Rivera’s trial is in the preliminary stages now and opening arguments are expected to start early next week.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

The trial of a Hickory man charged in a March 2016 double homicide in Conover will likely kick off next week, District Attorney Scott Reilly said.

Reilly said on Friday that he hoped to have the jury in the trial of 28-year-old Jordan Alexander Rivera selected by the end of the day. Some pretrial motions still need to be addressed and Reilly said he expected that opening arguments would begin Tuesday.

Rivera is one of five men to be charged in the killings of Deidra Ramseur and Mark Anthony Wilson during a break-in at their home.

Three other defendants — Conover resident Devin Maurice Ussery and Fayetteville residents Reand Pablo-Antonio Rivera and William Crawford Powell Jr. — pleaded guilty and were sentenced last year.

Arsenio DeWayne Curtis is also charged in the case.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

