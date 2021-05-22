DA: Conover double murder trial to start next week

The trial of a Hickory man charged in a March 2016 double homicide in Conover will likely kick off next week, District Attorney Scott Reilly said.

Reilly said on Friday that he hoped to have the jury in the trial of 28-year-old Jordan Alexander Rivera selected by the end of the day. Some pretrial motions still need to be addressed and Reilly said he expected that opening arguments would begin Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rivera is one of five men to be charged in the killings of Deidra Ramseur and Mark Anthony Wilson during a break-in at their home.

Three other defendants — Conover resident Devin Maurice Ussery and Fayetteville residents Reand Pablo-Antonio Rivera and William Crawford Powell Jr. — pleaded guilty and were sentenced last year.

Arsenio DeWayne Curtis is also charged in the case.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.