Crime in Hickory: City sees rise in property crimes, drop in violent offenses

The Hickory Police Department is focused on property crimes in light of data showing a rise in thefts last year.
That was the message Maj. Reed Baer delivered to the Hickory City Council during his presentation of last year’s crime statistics on Tuesday.
Hickory’s index crime rate — which measures incidents of murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft and arson — stood at 47.14 for every 1,000 residents in 2021.
Baer provided a caveat on the data.
“What we have to remember is that that number is based on the population number of 43,490, which was last year’s census population number,” Baer said. “But in reality, when we’re talking about people in the city, we’re talking 80,000 to 100,000 people. So what that means is, when you look at this number it’s misleading because we’re only factoring in the sleeping population of our city.”
He pointed to traffic enforcement efforts the department conducted in the past which showed in some cases that less than 10% of those cited for offenses lived in Hickory.
In at least some cases, that means urging the public to take steps to guard against these crimes. Baer gave the example of thefts from vehicles, the majority of which happen to vehicles that are unlocked.
“It’s everyone’s responsibility to lock your car,” Baer said. “So if you can lock your car and do those little things, it’s our responsibility to make sure we’re giving that information to the community, informing the community.”
Baer also noted that many of the 911 calls were not for major offenses but for property checks, various types of welfare checks and responses to people considered suspicious.
To combat those problems, Baer said the department would keep its focus on code enforcement and its diversion and community outreach efforts for homeless people and people addicted to drugs.
A closer look at the numbers
Crime in Hickory, when measured by the eight major index offenses, increased by roughly 5% from 2020 to 2021.
Property crimes were the main driver of that rise. The number of burglaries, larcenies and motor vehicle thefts all rose while the number of arsons remained flat.
The single biggest jump was in larcenies, which was the largest category among both violent and property crimes. The number of larcenies grew by 83, from 1,321 in 2020 to 1,404 last year.
Violent crime fell from 2020 to 2021, driven primarily by fewer cases of aggravated assault, which has been the largest violent crime category in the city for at least the last three years.
There were 119 reported cases of aggravated assault in 2021, compared to 166 cases the year before.
In 2021, there were slightly fewer reports of rapes and robberies compared to 2021 but a slight increase in murders — seven in 2021, up from five the year before.
Overall, the city has experienced less crime in the last five years than it did in the five-year period before 2017.
From 2012 to 2016, there were a little more than 11,600 major violent and property crimes reported. In the last five years, that number was nearly 10,400, a drop of about 11%.
