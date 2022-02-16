Crime in Hickory: City sees rise in property crimes, drop in violent offenses

“It’s everyone’s responsibility to lock your car,” Baer said. “So if you can lock your car and do those little things, it’s our responsibility to make sure we’re giving that information to the community, informing the community.”

Baer also noted that many of the 911 calls were not for major offenses but for property checks, various types of welfare checks and responses to people considered suspicious.

To combat those problems, Baer said the department would keep its focus on code enforcement and its diversion and community outreach efforts for homeless people and people addicted to drugs.

A closer look at the numbers

Crime in Hickory, when measured by the eight major index offenses, increased by roughly 5% from 2020 to 2021.

Property crimes were the main driver of that rise. The number of burglaries, larcenies and motor vehicle thefts all rose while the number of arsons remained flat.

The single biggest jump was in larcenies, which was the largest category among both violent and property crimes. The number of larcenies grew by 83, from 1,321 in 2020 to 1,404 last year.