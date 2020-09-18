 Skip to main content
Crash claims life of 21-year-old on Old Shelby Road Friday morning
Crash claims life of 21-year-old on Old Shelby Road Friday morning

A man died in a car crash on Old Shelby Road on Friday morning.

A 21-year-old Cleveland County man died in a one-car crash on Old Shelby Road Friday.

The name of the man has not been released pending notification of his family.

Master Trooper Jeff Swagger of the N.C. Highway Patrol said the vehicle left the highway and struck a tree just before 8 a.m. The crash occurred near where Old Shelby Road intersects with Greedy Highway.

Swagger said speed was a factor in the wreck.

