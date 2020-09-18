Crash claims life of 21-year-old on Old Shelby Road Friday morning

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 21-year-old Cleveland County man died in a one-car crash on Old Shelby Road Friday.

The name of the man has not been released pending notification of his family.

Master Trooper Jeff Swagger of the N.C. Highway Patrol said the vehicle left the highway and struck a tree just before 8 a.m. The crash occurred near where Old Shelby Road intersects with Greedy Highway.

Swagger said speed was a factor in the wreck.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.