COVID-19 exposure closes Catawba County Courts

Courts in Catawba County were shut down Friday because of COVID-19.

The news was announced in a release from the 25th Judicial District sent out Thursday night. Superior Court Judge Nathaniel Poovey ordered the closure, according to the release.

The release did not provide a reason for the closure but an automated message from the Catawba County Clerk of Courts Office said it was “due to COVID-19 exposure."

Brandi Tolbert, the trial courts and projects administrator, said it was her understanding that one person had tested positive. No additional details were immediately available.

Some portions of the courthouse, such as the Register of Deeds office, were open Friday morning.