Court documents: Murder defendant had relationship with victim, planned to flee to Mexico

A 23-year-old Shelby woman charged with murder in the death of a 72-year-old Hickory man is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

She will be in court for a hearing to determine whether she will face the death penalty.

Bryana Salymar Martines was charged with the murder of Robert Godfrey. Godfrey’s son found him dead at his home at the Preston Ridge apartment complex on Startown Road on Dec. 4, according to court documents.

Few details were disclosed at the time but a court document filed by the prosecution provides some details on the state’s case.

In those documents, prosecutors allege Martines admitted to killing Godfrey and said she planned to leave the country for Mexico.

Martines told authorities that she and Godfrey had been involved intermittently in a relationship that started in early 2021 when they met at the strip club where she worked. “(Martines) advised Godfrey would give her money and gifts in exchange for sex,” according to the documents. “Godfrey also gave her a vehicle, took her on trips and bailed her out of jail on several occasions.”

During a period when Martines and Godfrey were on a break in their relationship, she began seeing Abraham Adon Jr. of Fort Mill, South Carolina. Martines told Adon she would be able to get Godfrey’s car, according to the documents.

She reached out to Godfrey and went over to his apartment, where they had sex and spent some time together before she killed him, according to the documents.

The documents say Martines and Adon then disposed of evidence and took some of Godfrey’s belongings from the home, including a gun and electronics which Adon sold.

Police in Kingsland, Georgia, a city located 400 miles from Hickory, reported seeing Martines and Adon with the stolen Honda Civic on Dec. 2. Prosecutors claimed that they learned through interviews that the pair went to Georgia to pawn some items.

Adon was arrested shortly thereafter in South Carolina. Hickory police said in December that Adon, who was 28 years old at the time of his arrest, was facing charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and fleeing to elude arrest.

Scott Matthews, attorney for Martines, said his client rejects the narrative outlined by the prosecution. “Those are not the facts in this case as we see it and the evidence, I think, will show a different set of circumstances,” Matthews said.

Martines is currently being held with no bond. Matthews said he would likely file a motion asking that Martines be given a bond after Monday’s hearing.

She is also facing charges of larceny, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.