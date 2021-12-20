Court documents: Alexander County woman embezzled $15 million from Hickory office to fund lavish lifestyle

An Alexander County woman embezzled more than $15 million from her employer to fund an extravagant lifestyle, federal court documents filed in Charlotte say.

The court document says the U.S. attorney charges that Donna Osowitt Steele defrauded an unnamed Hickory company through credit card charges, checks, QuickBooks transactions and wire transactions from early 2013 through January 2020.

That company is Tigra USA.

In a statement to The Charlotte Observer, company President Bernd Motzer confirmed Steele worked at Tigra USA and said, “Currently, our only comment on former employee Donna Steele is: We are gratified that justice is being done.”

Steele was employed at the company in 1999 and was promoted to chief executive officer in 2015, court documents say. She was fired from the company Jan. 28, 2020.

The documents say she used the money to fund an extravagant lifestyle and fund a personal business, Opulence by Steele, in Taylorsville, operated by Steele and her family. Opulence by Steele was a high-end clothing and furniture boutique Steele founded in 2013, and she transferred more than $350,000 of embezzled money to the family company, the documents say.