Court documents: Alexander County woman embezzled $15 million from Hickory office to fund lavish lifestyle

An Alexander County woman embezzled more than $15 million from her employer to fund an extravagant lifestyle, federal court documents filed in Charlotte say.
The court document says the U.S. attorney charges that Donna Osowitt Steele defrauded an unnamed Hickory company through credit card charges, checks, QuickBooks transactions and wire transactions from early 2013 through January 2020.
That company is Tigra USA.
In a statement to The Charlotte Observer, company President Bernd Motzer confirmed Steele worked at Tigra USA and said, “Currently, our only comment on former employee Donna Steele is: We are gratified that justice is being done.”
Steele was employed at the company in 1999 and was promoted to chief executive officer in 2015, court documents say. She was fired from the company Jan. 28, 2020.
The documents say she used the money to fund an extravagant lifestyle and fund a personal business, Opulence by Steele, in Taylorsville, operated by Steele and her family. Opulence by Steele was a high-end clothing and furniture boutique Steele founded in 2013, and she transferred more than $350,000 of embezzled money to the family company, the documents say.
According to the documents, some of the charges to company credit cards Steele made include $1 million for travel expenses on airlines and hotels for herself, her family and friends, $1 million in entertainment-related expenses and $500,000 in jewelry.
Court documents listed specific charges made via company credit card:
$455,000 at the Jewelry Exchange.
$255,000 for stays at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.
$100,000 for stays at the Ritz Carlton in Kapalua, Hawaii.
$197,000 to Carolina Wedding to pay expenses related to weddings for family members.
$100,000 at Gucci.
When credit card companies reached out to Steele about suspicious transactions she would respond saying the transactions were approved, the documents say.
Tigra is a manufacturing company that was founded in Germany in 1983 by Harald Feld and Helge Motzer, the company’s website says. In 2000, the company founded the daughter company Tigra USA in West Jefferson, North Carolina. The company moved to Hickory in 2008.
The embezzlement was discovered after vendors began withholding products from Tigra because of nonpayment or late payments, customers complaining about being placed on credit holds, employees having their company credit cards declined, and employees not being paid on time.
Once Steele was fired, the company no longer had inventory problems, company credit cards were not declined and there were no longer issues with employee payroll and insurance, the documents say.