Convicted felon, grandfather arrested on firearms charges in Catawba County; 6 guns seized

Two Catawba County men were arrested and at least six guns seized on Tuesday.

David Christopher Ballard, 38, is charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction and three counts of possession of a firearm by felon. Ballard was also served with outstanding warrants for assault of a female, assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats. Those warrants stemmed from a reported assault that occurred prior to the firearms investigation, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Ballard’s grandfather, Boyce Howard Ballard, 83, was also arrested and charged with one count of possession of a weapon of mass destruction, the sheriff’s office said.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office obtained information that David Ballard, a convicted felon, had numerous firearms in his possession. David Ballard has previous convictions for burglary, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by felon and other offenses. Ballard has also been previously convicted as a habitual felon, the sheriff’s office said.

During a search of Ballard’s residence, on Hopewell Church Road in the town of Catawba, investigators seized six firearms, ammunition and other firearms accessories. One of the seized rifles had been converted into a fully automatic weapon with a shortened barrel, the sheriff’s office said. A fully automatic weapon fires like a machine gun.