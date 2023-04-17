A Conover woman pleaded guilty on Monday to accessory after the fact to murder in the death of a Lenoir-Rhyne University football player.

Hailee Maureen Melanson, 21, made the plea as part of an agreement with the prosecution. Melanson agreed to testify against Quavius Shamond Izard, who is charged with murder in Omari Alexander’s death, if called by the prosecution.

Melanson was sentenced to at least six years in prison.

The charges stemmed from the killing of 19-year-old Alexander in November 2021. Alexander was found dead in a vehicle outside the Civitan Courts Apartments.

Prosecutor Nancy Lee said Melanson made plans to meet Alexander at the apartments for dinner. Melanson arrived at the apartments with Izard.

While at the apartment complex, Melanson met up with Alexander. She was in the car with him at the time he was shot, Lee said. Melanson then left the scene with Izard after the shooting.

Lee said Melanson deleted text messages at Izard’s direction. Police were able to recover the messages.

“She admitted to messaging Izard telling him Omari did not have a gun on him,” Lee said. “She indicated at the time she guessed the plan was to get Omari’s gun.”

Lee said Melanson went on to say that she did not expect that Alexander would be killed or the situation would turn violent.

“She said that she and Izard planned to go to Atlanta ‘because he just killed somebody and I basically helped him pull the trigger,’” Lee said.

Members of Alexander’s family submitted victim impact letters for Superior Court Judge Greg Horne to review.

Russell Alexander, Omari Alexander’s father, urged Horne to give the harshest possible sentence.

“We feel like she lured our son there and we’re asking that you give us justice by giving her as much time as possible,” Alexander said.

He added, “We know our son to be our best boy. He was headed to do some great things playing football at Lenoir-Rhyne, which was the best place for him.”

Melanson did not speak during the hearing, but her attorney Michelle Lippert spoke on her behalf, arguing that she was under extreme pressure from Izard.

“She was ordered where to go and what to do,” Lippert said. “He followed her, would not let her leave. She thought he was going to kill her.”

Lippert added that Melanson had been shot in the hand while sitting next to Alexander.

Three members of Melanson’s family also spoke, pleading for mercy on her behalf and extending their condolences to Alexander’s family.

Horne ultimately sentenced Melanson to between 73 and 100 months in prison, which is roughly six to eight years.

“I acknowledge that you did not pull the trigger in this matter, but it is clear to me based on the factual scenario that you set into motion the events that brought him to the place of his eventual death,” Horne said just prior to imposing the sentence.