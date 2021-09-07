Conover woman appears in court on murder charge

A Conover woman accused of shooting and killing her husband appeared in Catawba County District Court on Tuesday.

Judge Richard Holloway said in court that if found guilty of murder, Brittney Lyfae McCleave, 31, of Conover could receive the death penalty or be sentenced to life in prison.

McCleave requested a court-appointed attorney. Victoria Jayne was assigned to be her provisional counsel until another attorney is appointed.

McCleave will return to court on Sept. 28.

Conover police received a call just after midnight on Monday from McCleave saying she had shot her husband, according to a release from the department.

Officers found 36-year-old Danta Broome with a gunshot wound at a residence on Lylehaven Drive NW in Conover. Broome later died at Catawba Valley Medical Center, according to the release.

Two children under the age of 10 were in the home at the time. They were placed in the care of a relative following the shooting, according to the release.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

