Conover robbery suspect dies during Interstate 95 chase

A man wanted in the robbery of a Conover bank died Friday night during a chase with Nash County deputies on Interstate 95.

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone confirmed the death of 60-year-old Conover resident Thomas Ketelsen.

Ketelsen was identified by Conover police as the suspect in the Wednesday robbery of the Truist Bank. Conover Police Chief Eric Loftin said Saturday that Ketelsen was also linked to recent bank robberies in Salisbury, Camden, South Carolina, and Summerville, South Carolina.

In a news conference Saturday afternoon, Stone, the Nash County sheriff, said a deputy in Robeson County flagged the plate of Ketelsen’s SUV Friday evening and informed Nash County authorities that Ketelsen was headed north.

Deputies pursued Ketelsen when he reached Nash County.

Out of concern that Ketelsen could pose a danger as he moved toward more populated areas, a deputy with the Governor’s Highway Safety Program maneuvered to stop Ketelsen’s vehicle, Stone said.