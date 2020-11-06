Conover residence, scene of two murder investigations, destroyed by a fire Wednesday

A Conover residence that was the scene of two separate murder investigations in the past year was destroyed by a fire Wednesday night.

Capt. Aaron Turk with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said investigators arrived at the residence on White Tail Circle around 11 p.m.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the fire was deemed suspicious.

A joint investigation conducted by the Catawba County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division will determine the cause and origin of the fire. Investigators also hope to discern if it was intentionally set, the release stated.

Turk said that although the mobile home was the scene of homicide investigations, there were other reasons why law officers believe this fire is suspicious. He did not elaborate on those reasons.

Three people were killed inside the trailer within the last year.

The first deaths occurred on Oct. 13, 2019. Brandi Rodriquez, 43, and Jessie Rodriquez, 24, were found dead inside the home with gunshot wounds, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article. Brandi and Jessie were mother and son.