Conover police believe they have red Cadillac connected to fatal shooting

Conover police believe they are in possession of the red Cadillac SUV linked to a fatal shooting which took place on Eighth Avenue SW on Sunday.

Conover Police Chief Eric Loftin said the department received the vehicle Wednesday afternoon through an arrangement with a local attorney’s office.

The department is in the process of obtaining a search warrant for the vehicle, Loftin said Thursday morning. He said he expected officers would be able to go through the SUV later on Thursday.

The department has not announced any charges.

“It’s an active, ongoing investigation,” Loftin said. “That’s all I can say.”

The department was able to identify the vehicle using security camera footage. Loftin also said there was more than one person in the vehicle.

Police were first informed of the shooting Sunday morning when they learned 24-year-old Isaiah Knight had been taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center for gunshot wounds.

Knight, who was shot outside his 97-year-old grandmother’s house, died at the hospital.