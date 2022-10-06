 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CONOVER

Conover police believe they have red Cadillac connected to fatal shooting

100622-hdr-news-conovercar-p1

Conover Police Lt. Robert Clark takes possession of a red Cadillac SUV which police believe is connected to a fatal shooting. 

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

Conover police believe they are in possession of the red Cadillac SUV linked to a fatal shooting which took place on Eighth Avenue SW on Sunday.

100622-hdr-news-conovercar-p2.jpg

Private Investigator Steve Ehlers, right, delivers a red Cadillac SUV to Lt. Robert Clark of the Conover Police Department on Wednesday. Police said they believe the vehicle is linked to the fatal Sunday shooting of 24-year-old Isaiah Knight. 

Conover Police Chief Eric Loftin said the department received the vehicle Wednesday afternoon through an arrangement with a local attorney’s office.

The department is in the process of obtaining a search warrant for the vehicle, Loftin said Thursday morning. He said he expected officers would be able to go through the SUV later on Thursday.

The department has not announced any charges.

“It’s an active, ongoing investigation,” Loftin said. “That’s all I can say.”

The department was able to identify the vehicle using security camera footage. Loftin also said there was more than one person in the vehicle.

100622-hdr-news-conovercar-p3.jpg

Conover Police Chief Eric Loftin said Thursday the department is in the process of getting a search warrant for a vehicle they believe is linked to a fatal shooting.

Police were first informed of the shooting Sunday morning when they learned 24-year-old Isaiah Knight had been taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center for gunshot wounds.

Knight, who was shot outside his 97-year-old grandmother’s house, died at the hospital.

