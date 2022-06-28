Conover murder suspect remains on the run for nearly 2 months

The search continues for a Conover man wanted in connection to the shooting death of his wife.

Donald Ray Hodges, 48, is charged with murder in the death of 48-year-old Tinikia Hodges.

Tinikia Hodges was found dead in her home in Conover on May 5. Donald Hodges was officially charged in her death five days later.

The Conover Police Department is working with the U.S. Marshals Service to locate Hodges, who is described as a 6-foot-6-inch tall Black man. He was last seen driving a black Nissan Altima with license plate ALL-5945.

On June 8, the Conover Police Department announced a $5,000 reward for Donald Hodges’ capture. The money was raised by Tinikia Hodges’ family and friends, police said in a social media post.

“We continue to encourage anyone with information, that may assist us in locating Donald Hodges, to contact the Conover Police Department or the United States Marshals Service,” Conover Police Chief Eric Loftin said in an email. “The family of Tinikia Hodges deserves to have some closure and start the healing process. Placing Donald Hodges in custody and bringing him to justice will help that process.”

Anyone with information on Hodges’ whereabouts can call the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-926-8332, submit email tips via usmarshals.gov/tips or call the Conover Police Department at 828-464-4698.

