Conover murder suspect appears in court

A suspect charged in the shooting death of Samuel Antonio Hernandez Loza appeared in court on Tuesday.

Tony Marshall Shook, 54, of Claremont was in Catawba County Court Tuesday afternoon for his first appearance.

Judge Richard Holloway told Shook that the harshest penalty he could receive if convicted is the death penalty or life without parole. He then asked Shook if he wanted to hire his own attorney or apply for a court-appointed attorney.

“I don’t have any money, so I guess a court appointed,” Shook said.

Victoria Jayne was assigned as his interim attorney until the court could assign another attorney.

Shook also told Judge Holloway that he’s a heroin addict and was coming off of the drug.

“(Shook) is in a sad state,” Jayne said leaving court on Tuesday. “It’s real important that he get the right medical care.”

Shook is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 10.

Deputies with the Catawba County Sherriff's Office found Loza dead inside a residence in Conover early Monday morning. He had been shot at least once. The motive for the homicide is unknown, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

