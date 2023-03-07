A Conover man will spend up to 19 years behind bars following a statutory rape conviction in Catawba County Superior Court this week.

Darwin Aguilar Vasquez, 23, of Conover entered a guilty plea on Monday.

Judge Greg Hayes handed down a prison sentence of 12-19 years for statutory rape of a child younger than 15 years of age.

Vasquez also will have to register as a sex offender for 30 years and will be deported when his prison sentence ends.

The offenses covered a period of 10 months from November 2021 to August 2022 and involved a 13-year-old female victim.

The victim divulged during a forensic interview with the Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center of Catawba County (CAPC) that the defendant had intercourse with her. He also forced her to send him photos of herself in provocative positions that investigators corroborated by finding the images on his phone.

The case was investigated by Curt Smithey of Newton Police Department with assistance from the Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center of Catawba County.