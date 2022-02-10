Conover man sentenced to 26 years for 2019 double-homicide case after pleading guilty

Gonzalo Salinas-Cisneros, 27, of Conover, was sentenced to serve a prison term of 26 to 33 years for his role in the October 2019 shooting deaths of a mother and son.
Superior Court Judge Gregory R. Hayes imposed the prison term for Salinas-Cisneros following his guilty plea to two charges of second-degree murder during Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday, according to a news release from the district attorney’s office.
Salinas-Cisneros entered the plea in connection with the deaths of 42-year-old Brandi Amber Rodriguez and her 24-year-old son, Jesse Anthony Rodriguez.
Salinas-Cisneros will serve his sentence in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections, according to the news release.
“There is no resolution in court that will bring comfort to those grieving the loss of their loved ones,” Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said in the release. “We are otherwise satisfied with this outcome and thank our district attorney’s office for their work in bringing this matter to a conclusion. Our prayers continue to be with the family of Brandi and Jesse Rodriguez.”
During a late-night patrol on Oct. 13, 2019, Catawba County Deputy E. Knight was near White Tail Circle in Conover when he was flagged down by Salinas-Cisneros, who said, “She is hurt. She is hurt,” according to Catawba County court documents.
Corporal M. Priest arrived to assist Knight. Salinas-Cisneros then directed them to a mobile home on White Tail Circle, and again said, “She is hurt.”
Deputies found the victims dead from gunshot wounds. A witness, who lived at the residence and called 911, told deputies that Salinas-Cisneros shot both victims, according to the release.
Other witnesses at the scene told deputies that the defendant began firing shots in the mobile home, striking both victims.
Investigators recovered a 9-millimeter handgun in a bedroom of the mobile home along with multiple bullets and seven spent shell casings. The defendant admitted to shooting both victims during an interview with Investigator Mike Crisp, telling him that there was a “bad vibe” from the victims.
Salinas-Cisneros admitted to police during the investigation that he was in the country illegally, according to a report from 2019. Police confirmed with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office that he was illegally in the United States.
District Attorney Scott Reilly said on Thursday that Salinas-Cisneros will complete his sentence and then Immigration and Customs Enforcement will begin the process for him to be deported.
Mike Crisp investigated the case for the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant District Attorney Ben Faulkenberry prosecuted the case for the state.