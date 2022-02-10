Conover man sentenced to 26 years for 2019 double-homicide case after pleading guilty

Gonzalo Salinas-Cisneros, 27, of Conover, was sentenced to serve a prison term of 26 to 33 years for his role in the October 2019 shooting deaths of a mother and son.

Superior Court Judge Gregory R. Hayes imposed the prison term for Salinas-Cisneros following his guilty plea to two charges of second-degree murder during Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday, according to a news release from the district attorney’s office.

Salinas-Cisneros entered the plea in connection with the deaths of 42-year-old Brandi Amber Rodriguez and her 24-year-old son, Jesse Anthony Rodriguez.

Salinas-Cisneros will serve his sentence in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections, according to the news release.

“There is no resolution in court that will bring comfort to those grieving the loss of their loved ones,” Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said in the release. “We are otherwise satisfied with this outcome and thank our district attorney’s office for their work in bringing this matter to a conclusion. Our prayers continue to be with the family of Brandi and Jesse Rodriguez.”