 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Conover man sentenced in child pornography case
0 comments
alert top story

Conover man sentenced in child pornography case

{{featured_button_text}}

A Conover man was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison Thursday for receiving child pornography, according to a release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Darren Eugene Matthews, 46, pleaded guilty to the charge in August.

A warrant was executed at his home in November 2019 after a detective with the sheriff’s office got a tip that Matthews was emailing child pornography.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The analysis of devices taken from Matthews’ home revealed more 1,300 illicit files, according to the release.

“Some of the images depicted children being sexually abused,” according to the release.

The State Bureau of Investigation helped with the investigation. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina prosecuted the case.

“We are very pleased with this outcome and our partnership with the SBI and the United States Attorney’s Office,” Sheriff Don Brown said via the release. “We will continue to work with our local, state and federal partners to aggressively pursue criminals who prey on children."

Darren Matthews

Matthews 

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert