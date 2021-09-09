Conover man sentenced for heroin trafficking

A Conover man will spend at least six years in prison after pleading guilty to heroin trafficking in Catawba County court, according to a news release from District Attorney Scott Reilly’s Office.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tyler David Swink, 26, will also be required to pay a $50,000 fine.

Swink was charged with the crime after deputies and probation officers searched his car, discovering heroin and drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

Superior Court Judge Lisa Bell handed down the sentence after Swink’s guilty plea on Wednesday.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.