Conover man sentenced for heroin trafficking

A Conover man will spend at least six years in prison after pleading guilty to heroin trafficking in Catawba County court, according to a news release from District Attorney Scott Reilly’s Office.
Tyler David Swink, 26, will also be required to pay a $50,000 fine.
Swink was charged with the crime after deputies and probation officers searched his car, discovering heroin and drug paraphernalia, according to the release.
Superior Court Judge Lisa Bell handed down the sentence after Swink’s guilty plea on Wednesday.
