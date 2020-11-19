Conover man sentenced for heroin trafficking

A Conover man will spend up to eight years in prison for drug trafficking, according to a release from District Attorney Scott Reilly's Office.

George Kellen Albert, 37, pleaded guilty to heroin trafficking in Catawba County on Wednesday.

He will also have to pay a $50,000 fine and received a suspended sentence of between 19 and 32 months for attempted heroin trafficking.

That sentence goes into effect after his prison term if he violates probation conditions, according to the release.

The conviction stems from incidents in January and August.

In January, officers found heroin and meth in a tackle box in Albert's vehicle after finding him unconscious in the vehicle, according to the release.

Officers from several different agencies monitored Albert's travel between Catawba and Mecklenburg counties in August. He was found to be carrying heroin during a traffic stop, according to the release.

Superior Court Judge Casey Viser sentenced Albert.

The Catawba County Sheriff's Office and Conover Police Department investigated the case and Assistant District Attorney Jessica Phillips prosecuted it.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

