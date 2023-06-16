A Conover man was sentenced to a minimum of seven years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking heroin and fleeing from officers.

John David Swink, 45, entered the guilty plea on Monday, according to a news release from District Attorney Scott Reilly’s Office. Superior Court Judge Gregory Hayes sentenced Swink to between seven and 10 years in prison.

The charges stemmed from a June 2020 incident in which a Catawba County deputy “observed the defendant acting nervous at a gas station and learned that the license plate on the vehicle he was driving had been revoked,” according to the release.

Swink began driving erratically after he left the gas station and the deputy tried to pull him over, according to the release. Swink then fled from the deputy, driving 75 mph in a 45 mph zone and crossing over into the opposite lane.

Eventually, Swink stopped at a house and ran to a wooded area in the back where he was arrested. Swink had a trafficking amount of heroin on his person, according to the release.

Swink is also required to pay a $100,000 fine.