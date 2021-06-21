Conover man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in 2015 killing

Williamson’s attorney Scott Matthews attributed the shooting at least in part to Williamson’s drug use.

“His marriage dissolved in 2015, and unfortunately he turned to substance abuse,” Matthews said. “As the substance abuse will often do, it leads to destruction.”

Matthews also said a neighbor overheard Beltran threatening to kill Williamson the day before Williamson shot Beltran and Vanhoogen.

Williamson made a brief statement to the court in which he talked about being a born-again Christian.

“I am truly sorry that all this has happened and that fateful night happened,” Williamson said. “I’m really thankful that God has spared me and allowed me a second chance.”

Beltran’s sister Isabel Lipford came from Florida to attend the plea hearing.

She was overcome with emotion as she addressed the court about her brother. Lipford talked about her close bond with Beltran and the daughter he left behind.

“He was more than just my brother,” Lipford said. “He meant a lot to me and I wish things were different.”

Several of Williamson’s family members were also present for the hearing.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

