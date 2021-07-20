 Skip to main content
Conover man one of three people charged with stealing guns in Lincoln County
Conover man one of three people charged with stealing guns in Lincoln County

  • Updated
Three people were charged in connection with firearms stolen from a residence east of Lincolnton.

The four firearms, valued at $3,700, were taken from a home on Fran Avenue in Lincolnton on July 2, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Melissa Jane Cherry-Pastula, 35, of Lincolnton, Preston Chase Lowery, 18, of Lincolnton and Justin Ryan Shoemake, 19, of Conover, were each charged with second-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit second-degree burglary, four counts of larceny of a firearm and four counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

Shoemake was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under an $80,000 secured bond. Cherry-Pastula was jailed under a $60,000 secured bond and Lowery under a $58,000 secured bond.

Shoemake
Cherry-Pastula
Lowery
