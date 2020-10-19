 Skip to main content
Conover man killed in early morning shooting Monday
Conover man killed in early morning shooting Monday

Officers with the Catawba County Sheriff's Office were on the scene of a fatal shooting in Conover Monday morning.

 Robert Reed

A shooting in Conover early Monday morning left one man dead. Police are searching for two suspects.

Deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office found a man dead inside a residence on White Tail Circle in Conover at 3 a.m., according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. The man appeared to have died after being shot at least once.

The victim was later identified as Samuel Antonio Hernandez Loza, 28, who was staying at the home on White Tail Circle.

A white male and female are suspects in the death, according to the release. The male is described as approximately 40 to 50 years old, tall with dark hair and facial hair. The female is approximately 20 to 30 years old, with blonde hair and was seen wearing a gray Calvin Klein hooded sweatshirt.

The suspects fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

The motive for the homicide is unknown, the release stated.

The location of this shooting was also the scene where a mother and son were killed on Oct. 13, 2019, just over a year ago.

Brandi Rodriquez, 43, and Jessie Rodriquez, 24, were found dead inside the home with gunshot wounds, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article. Gonzalo Salinas-Cisneros, 25, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder.

Capt. Aron Turk with the sheriff’s office said Monday’s incident and last year’s shooting are unrelated other than the location where they both happened. He said Loza was renting a room at the residence.

