Conover man found guilty of murder; Putnam sentenced to life in prison

A Conover man is set to spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of first-degree murder on Friday.

Scott Anthony Putnam, 41, was found guilty of murdering Conover resident Anthony Killian in July 2018.

Putnam was also found guilty of two counts of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Those counts stemmed from Putnam’s interactions with Anthony Killian’s parents, Roxanne and Donald, who were at their home when Putnam came over to shoot and kill Anthony.

Prosecutors said Putnam shot Roxanne Killian in the arm and beat her with his revolver before attempting to shoot Donald Killian.

In finding Putnam guilty, the jurors rejected the effort by defense attorney Scott Matthews to convince the jury that while Putnam did shoot Killian and commit other acts of violence, his actions did not amount to first-degree murder.

Matthews argued that Putnam’s state of mind was compromised by his belief that Anthony Killian had abused Putnam’s daughter combined with other traumatic experiences Putnam had in his life.

Putnam himself gave no indication he believed his actions were wrong. Speaking during the sentencing hearing, he characterized himself as “a man who protects his child and stands up for what’s right and fights this illegal system that does not properly work.”

Earlier, while Judge Thomas Davis was polling the jurors as to their verdict, Putnam interjected: “My children’s lives do not matter to anybody but me.”

Assistant District Attorney Lance Sigmon said a harsh sentence was necessary in part “to send a message to this defendant that his perverted principles of justice will not be tolerated.”

Members of both the Killian and Putnam families were present but none of them spoke during the sentencing. Roxanne Killian submitted a statement to Davis which was not read aloud in court.

