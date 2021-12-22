 Skip to main content
Conover man faces burglary, drugs and weapons charges
A Conover man is facing burglary and drug charges following a law enforcement search of his home, according to a release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Terry Kenneth Ross Jr., 31, is charged with first-degree burglary, larceny, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and possession of a weapon of mass destruction, according to the release.

He is being held under two bonds — a $200,000 bond for the larceny and burglary charges and $190,000 for the weapons and drug charges.

The sheriff’s office obtained and executed a warrant at Ross’ Winebarger Street SW home, according to the release.

The search yielded stolen property along with a pound of methamphetamine, illegal short-barrel shotguns and “a large amount” of cash, according to the release.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

