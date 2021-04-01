 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Conover man convicted for thefts in Maiden
0 comments

Conover man convicted for thefts in Maiden

{{featured_button_text}}

A Conover man was convicted this week of stealing from a home in Maiden in January 2020, according to a news release from District Attorney Scott Reilly's office.  

Leonard Nelson Avery III, 35, was convicted by a jury of felony counts of larceny, breaking and entering and two misdemeanor counts of possession of stolen goods. 

Catawba County Superior Court Judge Gregory Hayes sentenced Avery to 19 to 25 months in prison. 

Avery also was determined to be a habitual felon because of three previous convictions for breaking and entering in Wake County, according to the release.

Avery represented himself in the case while the court appointed an attorney to be available if needed. 

Melanie Earles prosecuted the case. The Catawba County Sheriff's Office conducted the investigation. 

Leonard Avery

Avery 

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Carbon emissions put earth on red alert

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert