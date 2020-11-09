Conover man charged with stealing two vehicles and leading officers in a vehicle chase

A Conover man was arrested following a multi-county vehicle chase after committing two robberies, stealing two vehicles and attempting to steal a third in Catawba County between Friday and Sunday.

The first of these incidents occurred in Hickory on Nov. 6, according to a press release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

A man, now identified as Keith Allen Willis, Jr., 39, of Conover, stole a truck from a business in northeast Hickory. Willis took the vehicle to a gas station in the town of Catawba. There, Willis tried to steal another vehicle from a man in that store parking lot, the release said. The man fought with Willis who then left on foot prior to law enforcement arrival. Willis’ identity was not known at that time.

Sunday morning, around 10:15 a.m., a woman was approached by Willis in the parking lot of a gas station near Oxford School Road and Interstate 40. Willis, armed with a knife, stole her vehicle and drove away with it.

Sheriff’s investigators, following leads from the two gas station robberies, developed Willis as a suspect and were in the process of seeking warrants for his arrest when patrol deputies spotted Willis driving on Springs Road in the vehicle stolen Sunday morning, according to the release. Deputies chased Willis who fled into Alexander County before being apprehended.