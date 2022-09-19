Conover man charged with death by distribution appointed attorney

A Conover man charged with death by distribution appeared Monday in Catawba County District Court.

Manuel Alejandro Acevedo, 34, was arrested by the Hickory Police Department on Friday. According to the Catawba County Who’s in Jail website, he is charged with death by distribution, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin, selling heroin and felony probation violation. He is being held on a $100,000 bond at the Catawba County Detention Facility.

According to North Carolina General Statute 14-18.4, a death by distribution charge holds people who sell drugs accountable for the overdose death of someone who purchased the drugs.

All charges, except death by distribution, are from 2019. Capt. Aaron Turk, with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, said the death by distribution charge is connected to the death of Jenny Powell, who died Feb. 7, 2022.

“Investigators developed probable cause that Acevedo distributed narcotics to the victim,” Turk said.

Judge Wesley W. Barkley appointed defense attorney Michelle Lippert to represent Acevedo.

Acevedo asked for a bond reduction during court. Barkley informed Acevedo that a formal motion would need to be filed in order for his bond to be reviewed.

Acevedo’s next court date was set for Oct. 24.