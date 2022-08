A Conover man has been charged with two felony counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

Johann Stoltz, 78, of Conover was arrested on Friday by a deputy with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Stoltz was issued a $150,000 bond.

The charges stem from interviews with the victim and the victim’s family in southern Iredell County, according to the release.

The original report came in on July 18, the release said.