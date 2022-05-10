 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Conover man charged in wife's murder; police ask for public's help finding suspect

Hodges Murder Nissan Altima

Conover police are searching for a black Nissan Altima with license plate ALL-5945 in connection with the shooting death of Tinikia Hodges. 

Conover police are searching for a man wanted in the shooting death of his wife.

Donald Ray Hodges, 48, is charged with the murder of 48-year-old Tinikia Hodges.

Tinikia Hodges’ mother, Diane Bender, went to check on her last Thursday after Hodges missed work. Bender found Hodges dead “with a big hole in her face.”

Conover Police Chief Eric Loftin said Friday the department was looking for Donald Hodges because they wanted to ask him about the case. Police announced Tuesday that Hodges had been charged with murder. 

Donald Hodges is described as a 6-foot-6-inch Black man who weighs about 275 pounds. Police are searching for a black 2010 Nissan Altima with chrome wheels and license plate number ALL-5945 which Hodges is known to drive. 

Police are referring to Hodges as armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information concerning Hodges’ whereabouts can call Conover police at 828-464-4698.

Donald Ray Hodges

Donald Hodges 

