Conover man arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges

A Conover man was arrested on drug trafficking charges Monday.

Dustin Neal Cooke, 38, was arrested after deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office searched a home on Raleigh Street in Conover on Monday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The sheriff's office said Cooke lived in the home.

Deputies discovered and seized more than 5 pounds of marijuana, 29 grams of methamphetamine and 1 gram of fentanyl or heroin, the sheriff’s office said.

Cooke is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana wax and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin or fentanyl, the sheriff’s office said.

Cooke was also served with an outstanding indictment for possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said.

Cooke had a first appearance in Catawba County District Court on Tuesday. Cooke is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center on a $132,000 secured bond.