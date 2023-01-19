Conover man arrested on drug trafficking charges; more than 130 grams of meth seized in traffic stop

A Conover man was arrested on drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop on Wednesday.

More than 130 grams of methamphetamine was seized along with other drugs, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Joseph Walton, 30, is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in opium, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II controlled substances, maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of manufacturing, selling or delivering controlled substances, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired driver’s license and failure to burn head lamps, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

This is how the arrest unfolded, according to the sheriff's office:

On Wednesday at approximately 1:30 a.m., deputies stopped a vehicle traveling along Fairgrove Church Road after observing the vehicle’s headlights were not on. During this stop, a police K-9 performed an open-air sniff around the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The K-9 alerted to the presence of drugs inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle led to officers seizing 133 grams of methamphetamine, 7.6 grams of fentanyl, 4.5 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.