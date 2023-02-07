A Conover man was arrested on drug trafficking charges on Friday as the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office seized methamphetamine, fentanyl, pills, a handgun and cash.

Victor Eugene Leatherman, 40, is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in heroin, possession of a firearm by felon, maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of possessing, manufacturing or distributing controlled substances, simple possession of Schedule II controlled substance, two counts of simple possession Schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a residence on N.C. Highway 16 North in Conover on Friday. During the search, 48 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of fentanyl, a .22 caliber revolver, Schedule II and Schedule III pills and $1,751 were located and seized, the sheriff’s office said.

As of Tuesday, Leatherman is being held in the Catawba County Detention Facility under a $100,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said.

The Hickory Police Department, Longview Police Department, N.C. Probation and Parole and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation assisted in this investigation, the sheriff’s office said.