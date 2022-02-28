Conover man arrested and charged with trafficking opioids

A man was charged with trafficking opioids and other drugs following a traffic stop in Conover on Thursday, according to a news release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office

The driver of the vehicle, Devore Gerard Henry, 55, of Conover was charged with trafficking in opioids, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, possession of schedule II controlled substance, felony maintaining a vehicle for the purposes of manufacturing and selling or delivering controlled substances.

Deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Group conducted the traffic stop along 7th Street Place SW after observing a window tint violation, according to investigators.

A sheriff’s office K-9 alerted investigators of the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. They found and seized 24 grams of cocaine, 10 hydrocodone pills, 15 grams of marijuana and a set of scales.

A search warrant was also executed at Henry’s Conover residence where 45 hydrocodone pills and approximately one gram of marijuana were seized.