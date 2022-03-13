Conover man accused of 2018 murder could face a jury trial starting Monday

A man charged in a 2018 shooting death is scheduled to face a jury of his peers in Catawba County Superior Court starting Monday.

Scott Putnam is charged with the murder of 26-year-old Anthony Killian of Conover on July 24, 2018. He is also charged with attempting to murder Killian’s parents, Roxanne and Donald Killian.

According to Catawba County Court documents, witnesses told police that Putnam, now 41, went to a residence on Curlee Road in Conover with a revolver, and shot and killed Anthony Killian inside the residence.

Donald Killian told police that he, his wife Roxanne, Anthony Killian and his girlfriend were all inside the residence when there was loud banging at the door, according to the documents. Anthony and Roxanne went to investigate and Anthony opened the door.

Donald Killian said he heard two shots and made his way to the door. Roxanne told him Anthony was shot in the head and Donald saw his wife was shot in her shoulder.

According to the documents, Donald Killian said Putnam then put the gun in his face and pulled the trigger, but the gun did not go off. He attempted to take the gun from Putnam, but Putnam pulled away and pulled the trigger. Again, there was no shot fired.