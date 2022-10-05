Conover couple pleads guilty to storming U.S. Capitol; man admits he threw object at police officer

A Conover couple pleaded guilty on Monday to participating in the breaching of the U.S. Capitol.

At the time they went to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Dale Jeremiah “D.J.” Shalvey, 38 and Tara Aileen Stottlemyer, 37, were residents of Pennsylvania but have since relocated to Conover, according to court documents and a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

The pair, along with 38-year-old New York state resident Katharine Hallock Morrison, traveled to Washington and were part of the crowd that breached the Capitol during the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Shalvey threw an object at a Washington, D.C., police officer before going into the Capitol with Stottlemyer and Morrison and removing a letter from Sen. Mitt Romney to then-Vice President Mike Pence which Shalvey later destroyed, according to court documents.

He later lied to federal authorities about his actions at the Capitol, according to court documents.

Under terms of a plea agreement, Shalvey pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and obstruction of an official proceeding.

In exchange, prosecutors agreed to dismiss charges of civil disorder, theft of personal property with special maritime and territorial jurisdiction, making false statements, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, entering and remaining on the floor of congress, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading or demonstrating in a Capitol building.

Stottlemyer pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding in exchange for having other charges dismissed. Morrison also entered a guilty plea on obstruction of an official proceeding along similar conditions to those of Shalvey and Stottlemyer.

The sentencing guidelines for Shalvey is between 41 and 51 months with potential fine of between $15,000 and $150,000 while the range for Stottlemyer is 15 to 21 months in prison with potential fine of between $7,500 and $75,000, according to court documents.

They each could face longer prison terms of up to 20 years for Shalvey and eight years for Stottlemyer. A judge will decide the sentence at a hearing scheduled for January.