A Conover couple were sentenced on Thursday for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol breach, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The couple are Dale Jeremiah Shalvey, 38, and Tara Aileen Stottlemyer, 37, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Katharine Hallock Morrison, 24, of Dansville, New York, was also sentenced on Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Shalvey was charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers and obstruction of an official proceeding. Stottlemyer and Morrison were charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Shalvey was sentenced to nearly three years and six months in prison, two years of supervised release and a $2,000 fine. Stottlemyer and Morrison were each sentenced to eight months in prison, two years of supervised release, and a $2,000 fine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

On Oct. 3, 2022, the couple and Morrison, pleaded guilty to charges brought against them in connection to the breach, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

When Shalvey and Stottlemyer went to the U.S. Capitol, they were residents of Pennsylvania. The couple moved to Conover before they pleaded guilty to the charges, according to court documents.

The three defendants traveled together on Jan. 6, 2021, and illegally entered the U.S. Capitol grounds. Shortly after 2 p.m., Shalvey walked to a bike rack on the west front of the U.S. Capitol. The bike rack was used as a barricade. Shalvey assaulted law enforcement officers by throwing an object that hit an officer with the Metropolitan Police Department, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., Shalvey, Stottlemyer and Morrison entered the Capitol through the Senate Wing door. The three defendants moved to various areas within the building, including the Crypt, the House’s Suite, the Rotunda and the Senate Chamber, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Inside the Senate Chamber, Shalvey and Morrison looked through senators’ desks. All three defendants took pictures of documents that were in and on those desks. Shalvey also took a letter written by Sen. Mitt Romney to Vice President Mike Pence from a senator’s desk and destroyed it after leaving the Capitol. They exited the building at approximately 3:05 p.m., the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Shalvey was arrested on March 9, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Stottlemyer was arrested on Sept. 14, 2021, in Conover. Morrison was arrested on Feb. 10, 2022, in Dansville, New York, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

In the 28 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,000 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol. More than 320 individuals were charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-225-5324 or visit tips.fbi.gov.